Police trying to trace owner of charm bracelet found in Ilkeston

Have you or anyone you know lost a silver-coloured charm bracelet recently?

Police are trying to find the owner of this charm bracelet found near Ilkeston.

Can you help locate the owner of this bracelet?

The bracelet has been handed in at a police station by someone who found it on the Nutbrook Trail, Shipley Common on Tuesday, July 9.

Officers have not shown all of the bracelet in this image so the rightful owner can properly identify it as theirs.

If you are the owner or know who is call 101 quoting reference number, ROC-598-120719.

