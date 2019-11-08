Police urge fans to 'act responsibly' ahead of Forest and Derby clash

Police are urging football fans to act responsibly as Nottingham Forest gear up to meet arch rivals Derby County tomorrow (Saturday, November 9).

The teams will face each other for the match at Forest's City Ground, which is due to kick-off at 12.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Police will be working with both clubs to ensure spectators can watch the game in safety.

Officers will be engaging and communicating with supporters, residents and businesses to ensure it is a safe event for all those attending and that any disruption to the community is kept to a minimum.

Match Commander Superintendent Ted Antill said: "The local derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County is an exciting sporting event.

"The vast majority of fans travelling to watch the match just want to enjoy themselves.

"We want both sets of fans to enjoy the game safely and to act in a responsible manner that does not put themselves or others at risk.

"Ensuring the safety and security of all those attending the match is our priority. My officers, staff and I will be working with the two clubs and colleagues from Derbyshire Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable day."

Both sets of supporters will respect a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off to mark Remembrance Day.

Supt Antill added: "I’d ask supporters from both clubs to work with us to ensure a successful day and demonstrate respect for each other.

"The sporting rivalry between the clubs is historic and whilst emotions can run high it is not acceptable for behaviour to descend into abuse or disorder.

"We will take swift and positive action against those intent on being disorderly or abusive, to maintain a safe environment.

"Working together with our partners we will ensure that anyone committing an offence will be dealt with appropriately.

"Our officers will employ a number of tactics to ensure people subject to banning orders do not attend and we will also be deploying a high-powered camera giving us the ability to zoom in and identify anyone engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

"We want everyone going to the match to enjoy the game and go home safely."