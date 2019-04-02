Police want to speak to these men in connection with burglary at Sandiacre business

Police investigating burglaries at a business in Sandiacre have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection to the incidents.

On Wednesday, March 17 the business premises on Bostcocks Lane was broken into between 3.45am and 4.05am. A large quantity of computer equipment was stolen.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are also linking a burglary the following day, at the same business premises, to the first incident.

On Thursday, March 18 there was a break-in sometime between 12.50am and 1.45am. This time a further quantity of electrical and computer equipment was stolen.

If you recognise the men pictured, or have any information which may assist police with their enquiries, call PC Steph Merrick quoting reference number 19000135567 and 19000136885, respectively.