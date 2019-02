Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an alleged assault at an Ilkeston Town match.

The alleged incident took place during disorder at the Ilkeston Town v Worcester City match on Saturday, January 26.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We believe the man pictured may be able to help officers with their investigation."

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*73652 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Allan Guy, in any correspondence.