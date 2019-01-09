Police want to trace this man in connection with van and tools theft in Ilkeston

Do you recognise this man?
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a van and tools in Ilkeston.

The Ford Transit van was stolen from Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston overnight between Wednesday, November 7 and Thursday, November 8. It was later found abandoned in Burke Drive, Somercotes, with a large amount of tools stolen.

These images were captured by a CCTV camera in the cab of the van.

Call police on 101 and ask for PC Adam Richmond, who is investigating the theft, and quote reference number 18000538637

