Police want to trace this man in connection with van and tools theft in Ilkeston

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a van and tools in Ilkeston.

The Ford Transit van was stolen from Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston overnight between Wednesday, November 7 and Thursday, November 8. It was later found abandoned in Burke Drive, Somercotes, with a large amount of tools stolen.

These images were captured by a CCTV camera in the cab of the van.

Call police on 101 and ask for PC Adam Richmond, who is investigating the theft, and quote reference number 18000538637