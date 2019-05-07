Public warned not to approach man who has absconded from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Jason McCormack, 32, absconded from Sudbury on Saturday April 27.

Jason McCormack

He was convicted of firearms offences and production of cannabis at Bradford Crown Court in May 2018 and sentenced to 5 years and 4 months imprisonment.

He is described as white, 4ft 8in tall and medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of an angel on his left arm.

McCormack has links to West Yorkshire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact police by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.