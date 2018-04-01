Reveller is fined after he pulled over a lamppost

A reveller has been ordered to pay £235 after he damaged a lamppost.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Daniel Simms, 23, of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield, had fallen out with Association Bar doorstaff when he pulled over a lamppost on Corporation Street.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police received a call on March 10 that a man was demolishing things and had pulled a lamppost over and the arresting officers used CS gas spray.

Simms told police he had been spoken to by doorstaff before he damaged the lamppost. He pleaded guilty to causing damage.

Ben Strelley, defending, said he accepts drinking too much and he is sorry for shaking the lamppost but believes it was already loose. Magistrates fined Simms £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.