Serial shoplifter is jailed after he stole goods to fund his addiction to booze

A serial shoplifter has been jailed after he struck four times while he was on a suspended prison sentence for having previously committed two counts of theft.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Gareth Lovejoy, 40, of Tavistock Court, Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, stole beer, cheese and meat during three raids at a Co-op store on Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

He also stole meat from another Co-op store on Littlemoor Crescent, at Newbold, according to the court.

Lovejoy pleaded guilty to the four thefts from between June 19 and July 8 and he also admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence order which had been imposed for two previous thefts.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “When he was spoken to by police he made full and frank admissions and said he was trying to make cash to fund his alcohol addiction.”

Defence solicitor Amy Godson said Lovejoy has suffered with an alcohol addiction after turning from a drug addiction to booze and he has been drinking on a daily basis.

Magistrates sentenced Lovejoy to 12 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £215 compensation.