Shotguns, pistols and rifles surrendered during Derbyshire amnesty

Weapons including air rifles, shotguns and pistols were handed in to police as part of a Derbyshire-wide amnesty.

The 30 firearms surrendered during a two-week period which began on 20 July, include a Browning 9mm pistol, two bullet firing rifles, three BB guns, five air rifles, six imitation pistols, six shotguns and seven air pistols.

The last firearms surrender in Derbyshire was in 2017, and saw 194 firearms handed in including more than 30 shotguns, about 20 war trophies and more than 50 imitation firearms.

Sergeant Pete Moss, who led this year’s firearms surrender in Derbyshire, said: “We are pleased with the result of this surrender as it ultimately means that there are 30 fewer weapons in circulation in Derbyshire, which could otherwise get into the wrong hands and be used in criminality in our county and beyond.

“Although comparison may be drawn to the previous number of weapons surrendered in 2017, I think the results this time only highlight the success of that previous campaign.

“Our aim is to continue to work with the public to cut the number of guns available and to keep our streets and communities safe.

“If, now the surrender has ended, anyone has a firearm, imitation or replica which they wish to hand in they can do so by contacting us in the first instance so that we can make arrangements for armed response officers to attend and ensure the weapon is safe.

“The history of each live weapon will be checked for evidence of its use in crime and if they have not been used in criminality, they will be melted down or recycled.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “This initiative has made Derbyshire – and the wider world – a safer place.

“Every gun handed in can no longer pose a threat to people, and I’m delighted that a number of imitation guns have been surrendered, reducing the risk of these being mistaken for a real weapon.

“Real guns, imitation guns, air rifles are all, in the wrong hands, a danger to the public.

"There are now 30 fewer potential threats in our community and I’m grateful that people have come forward to surrender their guns to the police in a safe and controlled way.”

If you need more advice about what to do with a firearm or ammunition contact police on 101.