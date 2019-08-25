Sick drug addict who fears for her life is given a chance after police caught her with heroin

A struggling and poorly drug-addict who was caught by police in Chesterfield with heroin has been given a chance by magistrates to turn her life around.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 21 how Tracey Jordan, 39, formerly of Bolsover, was stopped and searched by police at the rear of Poundstretcher at Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said: “They had stopped a vehicle and noticed a female passenger concealing a small item in her clothing and she was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and she was asked if she had any items.”

Jordan revealed to police, according to Mrs Hamill, that she had drugs under her clothing and officers found heroin which was tested and found to be class A drug diamorphine.

The defendant, who has previous drug offences, admitted possessing the heroin for her own personal use after the incident on July 8 and she accepted that she has an addiction.

Jordan, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possessing 0.16 grammes of heroin which has a street value of about £10.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Jordan was recently convicted at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 9 for possessing a class B drug and was sentenced to one day’s detention.

He argued that had the July 8 heroin offence been dealt with in Nottingham at the same time as the class B drug offence it would not have had a material difference on the sentence.

Mr Meakin added: “She has expressed distress that it is going to be her 40th birthday and she knows she cannot carry on like she has been doing because she might not be seeing many more of them because she is unwell and it is an unsustainable lifestyle.”

Magistrates sentenced Jordan to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if she commits another offence in the next year she will be re-sentenced for possessing the heroin along with any new offence.

She was also ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.