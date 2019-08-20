Speeding delivery driver has costs reduced by almost £600 after telling court he didn’t know about case

A delivery driver who was ordered to pay £811 after he was caught speeding and failed to identify himself as the driver has had his fines reduced to £215.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 19 how Andrew Mays, 47, formerly of Sandringham Drive, Mansfield, was originally charged with speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Chesterfield Road, at Staveley, before he had changed his address.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Mays was convicted in his absence at Derby magistrates’ court on June 24 of speeding and failing to give information confirming he was the driver and he was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, a victim surcharge and costs.

But Mays, now of Castleton Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield, made a statutory declaration at Chesterfield magistrates’ court explaining how he had moved address and the first he had known of the case’s progress was when he received a fine notice.

Mays subsequently pleaded guilty to being the driver of a large Mazda goods vehicle which had been speeding in October, 2018, and District Judge Andrew Davison quashed Mays’s conviction for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver on the grounds he had moved.

The defendant was re-sentenced purely for speeding and was fined £100 instead of £660 and was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge instead of £66 and he was still required to pay £85 costs.

His licence was also endorsed with three points instead of the original six points which were expunged.