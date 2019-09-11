Stapleford man jailed for sexually assaulting child

A Stapleford man has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

James Mullen, 31, of Lincoln Close, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury of seven offences including sexual assault and sexual assault by touching.

James Mullen.

MORE: Grooming offences against children in Derbyshire has more than doubled in last year

The offences were committed in Nottinghamshire between 2014 and 2016.

Detective Constable Natalie Stokes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after sentencing: "I'd like to thank the victim for their strength and tenacity and for trusting the police during this complex investigation.

"Mullen's sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives the victim some comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.

"I also hope this sentence gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward and we will investigate and seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago."

There are a number of different agencies which are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.

For more information, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice

MORE: Derbyshire residents urged to clear out wardrobes in support of children with cancer