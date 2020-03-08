Suspect bailed after man's body found in Derbyshire street

A man has been released on bail after a man’s body was found in a Derbyshire street.

Officers were called to Town Street, Sandiacre, at around 10pm on Friday to reports of a man lying on the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

On arrival, police found a man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and has now been released on police bail pending further investigation.”

Following the discovery of the man’s body, police moved to reassure members of the public.

The Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were treating the man’s death as an ‘isolated incident’

Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 1327 of March 6, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.