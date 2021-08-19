Suspected drink-driver shatters peace in Derbyshire village crash

A suspected drink-driver crashed through a hedge and road signs in a quiet Derbyshire village last night.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:35 pm

Police officers from the Erewash Response Team said the driver’s ‘selfishness’ had shattered the peace in the village of Stanley, near Ilkeston.

The unit tweeted: “The residents of this quiet village were woken by the selfishness of a drink driver who ploughed through road signs and a hedge last night.

“Blew 99 roadside but then failed to provide in custody.

“To be charged when fit.”

Damage to the car after the crash at Stanley in Derbyshire. Image: Erewash Reponse, via Twitter.