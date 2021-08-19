Suspected drink-driver shatters peace in Derbyshire village crash
A suspected drink-driver crashed through a hedge and road signs in a quiet Derbyshire village last night.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:35 pm
Police officers from the Erewash Response Team said the driver’s ‘selfishness’ had shattered the peace in the village of Stanley, near Ilkeston.
The unit tweeted: “The residents of this quiet village were woken by the selfishness of a drink driver who ploughed through road signs and a hedge last night.
“Blew 99 roadside but then failed to provide in custody.
“To be charged when fit.”