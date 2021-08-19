Suspected drink-driver shatters peace in Derbyshire village crash

Police officers from the Erewash Response Team said the driver’s ‘selfishness’ had shattered the peace in the village of Stanley, near Ilkeston.

The unit tweeted: “The residents of this quiet village were woken by the selfishness of a drink driver who ploughed through road signs and a hedge last night.

“Blew 99 roadside but then failed to provide in custody.

“To be charged when fit.”