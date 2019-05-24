'TalkTalk' refund emails are fake, says Action Fraud

Action Fraud is warning residents about emails which appear to be from TalkTalk.

Action Fraud has received more than 100 reports this week about the email which is pretending to be from TalkTalk.

The fake emails.

The emails state that the recipient's TalkTalk account is in credit and that they are owned a refund.

The links lead to malicious websites.

A spokesman from Action Fraud said: "Don't click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal details."

