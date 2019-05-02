Teen attacked an ex-mate in the street after a bust-up over money

A teenager attacked a former mate in the street after they had fallen out over the sale of bike.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 30 how Matthew Hall, 19, of Devonshire Street, Staveley, claimed he had sold a bike to his former friend but he was still owed money that had not been paid.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The defendant approached him and he tripped over causing him to fall and Mr Hall got on top of him and punched him a couple of times before being separated by friends and family.”

Hall told police the complainant had bought a bike from him but he was still owed some money.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on Central Walk, at Brimington, Chesterfield, on March 21.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Hall had suffered with meningitis as a youngster and he has learning difficulties so he receives certain benefits.

Mr Brint added that supposed friends have exploited, bullied, threatened and assaulted Hall to the point where his parents have had to take control of his money.

The complainant had told Hall earlier in the day he had no chance of getting the money he was owed, according to Mr Brint.

Mr Brint said: “Mr Hall was driving around in a car and it was a chance meeting and he was with a relative and he jumped out and there was nothing more than a scuffle before the two were separated.”

Magistrates sentenced Hall to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the assault along with any new crime.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £20 compensation.