Telephone scammers targeting bank account holders in Derbyshire

People in Derbyshire are being warned to beware of a telephone scam targeting their bank accounts

Telephone scam

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We are receiving calls from people across the county, reporting that they have been targeted by telephone scammers who claim that £600 has been taken from the victim's bank account. The scammers then tell the victim to ring a number or press 1 to stop this happening.

"If you receive one of these calls hang up immediately and ensure you do not pass any details during the phone call.

"Contact your bank directly, using the customer service number on the back of your bank card to report the call. If possible use a different phone than the one you received the call on. If that is not possible ensure that you hear the dial tone before you make any outgoing calls."

Once you have contacted your bank please use one of the following methods to contact Derbyshire police:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call on 101.