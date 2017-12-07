Thermostats, cash and baby monitors stolen from Long Eaton home

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a Long Eaton property.

The incident occurred on Parkside Avenue on Wednesday November 22 between 10.25am and 12.20pm.

The offenders entered the property by forcing open a rear door and took thermostats, cash and baby monitors. They also stole a hard drive, large quantity of jewellery, a Dell laptop, two digital cameras and a mushroom spore collection, as well as other items.

Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to contact PC Dan Goodman on 101 quoting reference number 17000508662, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.