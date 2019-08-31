These are the cars seized by Derbyshire police in the last week and some of the bizarre behaviour they've dealt with

The team have been out and about across the county, dealing with drink drivers, motorists with no insurance and a variety of other offences. Here's a look at some of the incidents they've dealt with in the last week. All photos and information courtesy of the team on Twitter at @DerbyshireRPU.

Seized in Shirebrook Megane - no licence, two tyres down to the cord got an appointment to sort it tomorrow.

Seized in Shirebrook Vectra - one year old baby relying on Dad to look after him, baby seat completely loose in the back.

Another Shirebrook car seized Shirebrook. Male wanted for failing to appear at court. Driving this Astra. Also failed to buy car insurance. Arrested and car #Seized

A38 Kingsway. Road safety not these lads strong subject. Two mates squeezed into the boot and driver who let them both as foolish as each other.

