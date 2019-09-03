These are the faces of the 10 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in August
These ten people were all jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire last month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Adam Beale
Beale. 28, of Pedley Grove, Sheffield, was jailed for three years after he admitted committing false imprisonment in Chesterfield.He abducted and strangled his girlfriend and tried to pour bleach down her throat.
Hayter, 27, of Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, has been jailed for five years for two robberies, an attempted robbery and being in possession of a bladed article for each. One of the stores he targeted was in Ilkeston.