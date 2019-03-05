These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Derbyshire in the last month

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Derbyshire in the past month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Arthur Waszkiewicz Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

2. Claire O'Connell O'Connell, 28, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, has been jailed for 26 weeks after admitting three thefts, five frauds, handling stolen goods and twice failing to surrender to custody.

3. Frank Christopher Cotton Cotton, 33, of Stratton Road, Bolsover, has been jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

4. Garry Newton Newton, 48, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 12 weeks after admitting theft. The offence was committed just days after he was released from prison.

