Thieves are jailed in the latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below

Jason Boyd Haslam, 50, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton, has been jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted two thefts and breached two suspended sentence orders and a conditional discharge order.

Jade Kathleen Priest, 32, of Spencer Avenue, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40.

Jason Boyd Haslam, 50, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat products valued at £40 belonging to Select Convenience on Stanton Road, Nottingham. Must pay £40 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing deodorants valued at £172 belonging to Boots, at Long Eaton. Must pay £172 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a further suspended sentence order imposed for four thefts and for resisting a police officer. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a conditional discharge order of 12 months which had been imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence orders including stealing food valued at £104.20 belonging to Marks and Spencer at Chilwell Retail Park, Nottingham, stealing meat and cheese valued at £116.80 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, Long Eaton, stealing face cream, deodorant and make-up valued at £60 belonging to Wilkinson’s, at The Beeches, on Market Place, Long Eaton, stealing meat valued at £64.95 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, Long Eaton, stealing bottles of cleaning agent and tins of tuna valued at £94.77 belonging to B&M Stores, on High Street, at Long Eaton, and resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty at Midland Street, Long Eaton, and stealing alcohol belonging to Home Bargains on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Martin Gee, 56, of Wellington Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by illegally claiming he was entitled to make claims for travel expenses for journeys he had not made to make a gain. Fined £346 and must pay £127.50 in compensation and a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Toni Louise Knight, 29, of Derby Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to sending by means of a public electronic communications network a picture that was grossly offensive or of an indecent or menacing character. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Jonathan Gordon Alletson, 34, of Millward Road, Loscoe, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a private area at Bargain Booze, on Market Place, Heanor, behind the counter as a trespasser and stole cigarettes valued between £300 and £400. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing pouches of coffee valued at £150 belonging to Aldi at Heanor Retail Park, on High Street, Heanor. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended prison sentence imposed for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing various items of jewellery valued at £2,500 at Somercotes, Alfreton. Committed to prison for 41 weeks.

Craig Brooks, 42, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a leg of lamb valued at £14.99 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing coffee and cheese belonging to McColl’s, at Sawley. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat and sundries belonging to Select Convenience at Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing spirits valued at £384 belonging to Asda at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat and cheese valued at £75 belonging to the Co-op at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £100 belonging to the Co-op at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £50 belonging to the Co-op, at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £30 belonging to the Co-op at Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend appointments in May and June and failed to reside at an approved address. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Kylie Emma Briggs, 36, of The Croft, South Normanton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Must pay £60 costs. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to three days with the original requirements to continue including the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work.

Alexander Mizouri, 31, of Burr Lane, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments in June. Must pay £60 costs. Order varied with 15 hours of unpaid work with the original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Terry Andrew Graham, 45, of Strawberry Dale Avenue, Harrogate. Found guilty of driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway at Tibshelf, which was subject to regulations, at a speed exceeding 50mph in a variable speed limit zone. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. No toting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances because if he was disqualified he would be unlikely to find work as a delivery driver and he would struggle to see his children and it would have an adverse effect on his health.

Jason Brant, 23, of Bramerton Road, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving on Heanor Road, Ilkeston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Tomasz Klimkiewich, 36, of Thorpes Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Heanor Gate Road, at Derby. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Emma Louise Elizabeth Priest, 35, of North Street, Langley Mill, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing Most Wanted Wine valued at £7.50 belonging to Iceland, on Albion Street, Derby. Fined £20 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until January 28, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Charlotte Scott, 30, of Market Place, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing goods valued at £86.31 belonging to Tesco, on Waverley Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing goods valued at £226 belonging to Tesco, at Long Eaton. Fined £80 and must pay £226 compensation. Committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of theft which was subject to the conditional discharge order. Fined £60. Community order to last until July 29, 2020, with a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to enter Tesco, on Waverley Street, at Long Eaton.

Levi Knighton, 19, of Beauville Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 29, 2020, with 150 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail. No separate penalty.