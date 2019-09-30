Three crime suspects were left to face the music after their car was pulled over by Derbyshire traffic cops on the M1

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted the BMW linked to vehicle thefts and collared the occupants this weekend.

Among the items recovered from the car was a Steve Wright Love Songs CD which prompted a string of classic pop puns from the boys in blue in their tweet.

M1. BMW linked to vehicle thefts. All three occupants arrested. Driver already wanted for burglary. Passenger wanted for failing to appear at court. Sunday night love song session over. For them it’s the End of The Road. Think Twice, as No Matter What, I Got You Babe. #Crime