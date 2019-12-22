Three left with 'serious injuries' after Morely crash

The air ambulance was called to assist three people who have been hospitalised with serious injuries after a two car collision in Morley.

Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Fire and Resuce Service, East Midlands Ambulance, air ambulance and the police dog teams were all called to a crash in Morley yesterday, Saturday, December 21 at 1.30pm.

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage of the crash are asked to get in touch

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said: “A two vehicle collision left three people with serious but not life threatening injuries. Three more people in hospital for Christmas.”

The Roads Policing Unit, which took the dramatic photo, thanked the other emergency services who assisted at the scene and are now investigating what happened so are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A RPU spokesperson said: “Witness or have dashcam? Call 101 quoting ref 677 21/12. Please drive to arrive.”