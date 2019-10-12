Three wanted criminals arrested in Long Eaton for theft

More than 200 stolen make-up and beauty products were recovered after police arrested three wanted criminals in Long Eaton.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrested two men and a woman on Thursday, October 10 in Long Eaton after the car was linked to various shop thefts in the county.
READ MORE: Derbyshire councillor quits Labour Party over bullying claims
More than 200 items were recovered including razor blades, aftershaves and perfumes as well as lots of different make-up products.
READ MORE: Police incident closes A50 near Long Eaton
A spokesman for Derbyshire RPU said: "A car linked to shop theftswas knocking about the county and we stopped it just as it was leaving.
"Two males and a female from Leeds were all arrested as they were already wanted for theft."