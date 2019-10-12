Three wanted criminals arrested in Long Eaton for theft

More than 200 stolen make-up and beauty products were recovered after police arrested three wanted criminals in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrested two men and a woman on Thursday, October 10 in Long Eaton after the car was linked to various shop thefts in the county.

Some of the stolen products which were found after three people were arrested in Long Eaton

More than 200 items were recovered including razor blades, aftershaves and perfumes as well as lots of different make-up products.

A spokesman for Derbyshire RPU said: "A car linked to shop theftswas knocking about the county and we stopped it just as it was leaving.

"Two males and a female from Leeds were all arrested as they were already wanted for theft."