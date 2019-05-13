Trolley-dash thief faces sentencing after a court case is re-listed for a further hearing

A trolley-dash thief who claimed to be a victim of county-lines drug-dealers still faces sentencing after she has had her case re-listed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard how Angela Lane, 46, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole groceries and alcohol after she filled a trolley at Sainsbury’s, at Ripley.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told the court Lane had claimed she had been put under duress to commit the offence by county-lines drug-dealers.

Defence solicitor John Last revealed Lane was subject to a community order for allowing her home to be used for the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He added this original offence was a county-lines operation with a drugs gang taking over and using her premises for the supply of class A controlled drugs.

Mr Last said the supermarket theft relates to the drug-dealers showing her a picture of her daughter and directing her to act as she did.

Lane pleaded guilty to the theft.

Magistrates sent the theft matter to be considered for sentencing with Lane’s community order review at Derby Crown Court this month but it has been re-listed for sentencing on June 7.