Two arrested after police dog tracks ‘burglars’ from abandoned car in Ilkeston to home address

Arrests were made as a cunning police dog tracked down two people thought to be involved in a burglary in Erewash.
After a burglary in Saniacre, a stolen car made off and was later found in Ilkeston by Derbyshire Roads Police.
Police Dog Axle was deployed to track from the abandoned car through a housing estate to the suspect’s address.
Derbyshire Dog Section tweeted: “House surrounded and two arrested from inside.”
One user tweeted back: “You’ve earned your dinner, doggo”.
