Two arrested after police dog tracks ‘burglars’ from abandoned car in Ilkeston to home address

Arrests were made as a cunning police dog tracked down two people thought to be involved in a burglary in Erewash.

After a burglary in Saniacre, a stolen car made off and was later found in Ilkeston by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Watch out, Axle's about! Pic: @DerbysDogPolice

Police Dog Axle was deployed to track from the abandoned car through a housing estate to the suspect’s address.

Derbyshire Dog Section tweeted: “House surrounded and two arrested from inside.”

One user tweeted back: “You’ve earned your dinner, doggo”.

READ MORE: LIVE- DERBYSHIRE LOCAL ELECTIONS