Two people have been arrested after a stolen car mounted a pavement in a bid to flee police.

The Volvo was stolen during a burglary in Ilkeston yesterday but was spotted by Derbyshire Roads Police in Mansfield today.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Officers pursued the vehicle and cornered it in a retail park.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: "Selfish criminal driver decides to mount the pavement in an attempt to flee, tactical contact made to protect public. Two arrested. "