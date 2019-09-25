Two arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Range Rover smashes into lamppost in Derbyshire

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash in Derbyshire last night.

The crash involved two cars, one a Range Rover, on the A6 in Allestree and it happened just before midnight.

The Range Rover was seriously damaged after crashing into a lamppost.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "There were two arrests. A 23-year-old and a 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. "

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing unit said: "A6 Allestree. Two vehicle RTC. Both drivers drunk. Both drivers arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive ."