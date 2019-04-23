Two men arrested in connection with gun shots fired in Stapleford

The men have been arrested in connection with a report of a firearm discharge in Stapleford yesterday (Monday, April 22).

The men were arrested in Queen's Road, Beeston, earlier this morning (Tuesday, April 23).

An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis. They remain in police custody.

A scene has been set up while officers continue with their investigations and Meredith Court has been closed off.

If you saw or heard anything unusual at or around the time please call 101 quoting incident number 760 of 22 April 2019.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meredith Court, Stapleford

