Two more people arrested in connection with gun shots in Stapleford

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a firearm discharge in Stapleford.

The incident happened on April 22.

Meredith Court

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

An 18-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, driving whilst unfit due to drugs, possession of a class B drug, possessing criminal property and threatening a witness or juror.

A 23-year-old man was also previously arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of a class B drug and intimidating a witness or juror.

All four remain in police custody and enquiries are continuing.

