Urgent appeal issued by police to help find missing Ilkeston man

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing Ilkeston man.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian Hartley, 43.

Ian Hartley

He was last seen today (February 20) between 1.15pm and 1.30pm around Station Road in Ilkeston.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, short brown hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black cap, green jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

Ian also has a distinctive spider web tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 631 of February 20.