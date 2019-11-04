Van stopped on M1 leads to one of Derbyshire police's biggest ever cash hauls

The moment police stopped a van on the M1 which eventually led to one of Derbyshire police's biggest ever cash hauls will be shown on TV tonight.

The latest episode of Channel 5's Traffic Cops will see teams being briefed at Ripley police station by Sergeant Mark Ryan after officers get a hot tip on the whereabouts of a suspect van with possible links to drug dealing.

The van is believed to be travelling from the north west and linked to a gang who traffic drugs and cash around country on regular basis.

On the M1, with enough cop cars in position to box the van to a stop, Road Crime Cop Nick Lovatt calls in a strike that will eventually lead to one of Derbyshire Police’s biggest ever cash haul’s.

See the drama unfold on Traffic Cops tonight at 8pm on Channel 5.