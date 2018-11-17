Wanted Derbyshire man remains at large

A 33-year-old wanted man from Derbyshire remains at large.
33-year-old Cory Harris, from Derby, is still outstanding after police released an image of him earlier this week.
Officers would like to re-appeal to the public for any further information on his whereabouts.
If you see him, do not approach him-ring 999 immediately.
If, however, you have information about where he may be or have seen him recently contact police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.
Quote reference number 18000537916 in any correspondence.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.