Watch as Derbyshire Traffic Cops pursue motorbike thieves in high-speed chase

Derbyshire police officers hit the small screen tonight as they star in the popular Channel Five series Traffic Cops.

The series, presented by Jamie Theakston and billed by Channel Five as ‘Britain’s longest running and most watched police show’, has regularly featured officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit dealing with major incidents on the county’s busiest roads.

Derbyshire's 'Traffic Cops'.

Tonight’s episode sees officers Dave Naylor and Alex Boniface respond to a report of a motorbike theft in Ilkeston – the second in the area in the space of just 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Equipped with new police tactics to chase getaway riders, the officers hunt down a pack of suspected thieves in an hour-long chase, which concludes with Derbyshire’s first ever sting on a motorbike.”

The show follows the day-to-day role of a traffic officer and the incidents they come across.