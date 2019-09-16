What crimes have Derbyshire Roads Policing stopped on our roads this weekend?

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has again been busy on the county's roads, tackling numerous criminals without driving licences, insurance, tax and an MOT.

It has also clamped down on speeding offences right across the county, and on its Twitter page it has revealed every big incident to take place this weekend - including seizing a Lamborghini on the M1.

1. Derby city centre Derbyshire RPU said: "Mercedes driver showing off wheel spinning, driving anti-socially. Stopped and no surprise to find its all show and no go. Both rear tyres down to the cord. 6 points incoming, S59 warning, vehicle prohibited and recovered."

2. Alfreton Derbyshire RPU said: "Alfreton. Delivering takeaways on an SDP insurance policy. With a bald tyre. Lack of basic (any) checks. Car seized."

3. M1 in Derbyshire Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "Report earlier in the night of a Lamborghini driving anti-socially in Derby city centre. Later...this one loses control in the rain. Hire car - thats the deposit well and truly lost."

4. Derby city centre Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Male wanted for assault and suspected drink driver. Area searched and vehicle located. Boxed with Derbyshire Armed Response Unut. Driver blows 34, limit 35. Arrested for the assault."

