Who is he? Police want to speak to this man after Long Eaton bike theft

Police have issued an image of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with a bicycle in Derbyshire.

Officers from our Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to after a pedal cycle was stolen from the Market Place.

Do you recognise him? Pic: Derbyshire Police.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Thursday, 31 October, in Market Place, Long Eaton.

The victim’s bike was taken from a bike rack.

Do you recognise the man in the image? If so, officers would like to hear from you as they believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19000582844.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

