Witnesses sought after van runs over boy's foot in Derbyshire

A van allegedly mounted a pavement in Derbyshire and ran over a boy’s foot.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is said to have happened just after 8am on Tuesday, February 25.

Town Street, Sandiacre. Pic: Google Images.

The nine-year-old boy was stood at the corner of Town Street and the B5010 in Sandiacre, waiting to use the pedestrian crossing.

A white open-back van mounted the pavement and ran over the boy’s foot, causing minor injuries.

The van did not stop at the scene.

Officers want to speak to witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has dash cam footage of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police quoting reference number 20*107715 and the name of the officer in the case- PC Nicholas Hinett.

You can also call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.