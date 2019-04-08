Woman, 98, burgled in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for information after a 98-year-old woman was the victim of a burglary in Risley.

The intruders gained entry to the house on Derby Road between 10pm on Sunday, March 31 and 4am the morning after.

Derby Road.

A search of downstairs was made and an amount of money taken from the property.

A police spokesman said: "Were you in the area at this time, and did you witness anything suspicious?

"Please contact us using one of the following non-emergency methods, quoting reference number 19*164074 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Danielle Ball."

You can get in touch using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.