Woman clocked-up nearly £4,000 in fines for using TV without a licence

A woman who accumulated nearly £4,000 in outstanding fines for using a TV without a licence has been given a chance to pay off the debt.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Tina Nicholson, 47, had fines going back to 2014 amounting to £3,801, and that she had paid only £535 leaving a balance of £3,266.

The money was to be paid back from benefits in 2016 but the payments ceased in April, 2017 after she found work, according to the court.

Nicholson explained she had been struggling financially, that she only received a weekly wage of £120 and was having to pay her mother’s funeral costs.

Magistrates ordered Nicholson, of Gladstone Street, Glossop, to pay £10 a fortnight and adjourned the matter until June 11 to review the case and to consider reducing the overall amount owed.