Woman hit in street robbery in Sandiacre

Police are investigating a street robbery in Sadiacre where a woman was hit.

The robbery is reported to have taken place in Wood Avenue between 1am and 1.20am on Tuesday, March 19.

Wood Avenue

A police spokesman said: "A man approached a woman and demanded money. When she refused, he reached into her pocket and took an amount of cash. The woman reported that the man hit her, causing her to fall to the ground.

"The man is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing dark clothing.

"Did you see or hear anything that night, or do you have CCTV which covers Wood Avenue?

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000138892 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Mark Wilkinson, in any correspondence.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.