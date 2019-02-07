Young Ilkeston man’s disappearance is ‘out of character’

Officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old man from Smalley.

Liam Bennett was last seen at a house in Smalley on Monday (February 4) evening and has not been in contact with family since then.

Have you seen Liam?

He has connections to Ripley and had visited the town earlier in the day on Monday, so may still be in the area.

It is out of character and due to the poor weather, officers say they are concerned for his safety.

Liam is white, about 6ft, of average build and has short, ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and grey Nike jacket, black and white Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

Anyone who can help should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident 1041 of February 6.

