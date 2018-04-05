Dangerous dog which attacked a man in the street faces death sentence

A dog which was dangerously out-of-control when it attacked a man in the street may have to be put down.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 4, how Diane Bateman, 63, of Marsh Avenue, Dronfield, admitted being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control when it injured passer-by Daniel Hurst.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop revealed that the Jack Russell-cross-Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Max, attacked Mr Hurst on Marsh Avenue while he was walking his two dogs.

She said: “It is an aggravated dangerous dog case in that a member of the public Mr Hurst was walking his two dogs when two dogs came out of her property.

“He was bitten to the knee and shin while Max was trying to get to his two dogs.”

The court heard that Ms Bateman was already subject to a voluntary control order for Max in respect of an incident in June when the same dog nipped a delivery driver leaving scratches and puncture marks to a leg.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the court will have to consider whether Max has to be destroyed or whether he can be allowed to live under a contingency order.

He explained that a dog expert will be needed to assess Max before the court makes any decision on the dog’s future.

Mr Strelley added that Max is currently subject to a voluntary control order and has been secured within a safe fence at the Marsh Avenue property and he is muzzled and put on a lead whenever he goes out.

The court heard how the dog is actually owned by Ms Bateman’s son Mathew Bateman.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until May 21 to consider a probation service report and to allow for the dog Max to be assessed.