Dates confirmed for final garden waste collections of the year in Erewash

Erewash Borough Council has confirmed the dates for its last garden waste collections - which are temporarily withdrawn during the winter months.

Residents in the north of the borough – Ilkeston and surrounding areas – will have their last brown bin collections week commencing Monday December 3.

The final collections in the south – Long Eaton and surrounding areas – will be week commencing Monday December 10.

Council leaders say that when garden waste collections end for the season, residents can once again use their brown bin for their recyclable waste until the garden waste rounds resume next year.

Councillor Garry Hickton,lead Member for environment, said: “We had a rainy spring and then a summer heatwave that we will remember for a long time – but through it all, residents have made full use of, and been grateful for, our free garden waste collections.

“And the good news is there is still plenty of time left to do all the autumn and final tasks in our gardens as the free collections continue into December.”

Garden waste collections will restart week beginning Monday February 25 in the Ilkeston areas – meaning anyone using the brown bin for recycling over winter must revert to using only blue bins/green bags for recyclable waste after the collections during week beginning Monday February 11.

In the Long Eaton areas, garden waste collections will restart week beginning Monday March 4, meaning recyclable waste should only be put out for collection in green bags/blue bins following the collections during week commencing Monday February 18.