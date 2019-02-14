Deadwood Stage rolls into town as musical society returns with latest hit show

West Bridgford Operatic Society will be presenting Calamity Jane from February 19-23 in The Space theatre, Nottingham.

WBOS take to the stage at the Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham Girls’ High School (The space) again after a successful transition from the Arts Theatre with their sell-out show Fiddler on the Roof in February last year.

Calamity Jane

They are also returning to the Wild West (well the United States anyway!) having performed Oklahoma to full houses the year before.

Hit songs in the show include The Deadwood stage’, Black Hills of Dakota, Secret Love, Higher than a Hawk and Windy City. All are performed with polished style and great enthusiasm by an accomplished line-up of principals and a talented and experienced chorus.

The accompanying 13-piece orchestra will be under the baton of the multi-talented Meng Khaw, the society’s musical director, who is also directing the production.

The Space has already acquired a great reputation for its on and off-stage facilities, easy access by tram or NCT and ample, free on-site parking. Tickets are priced from £8.50 and are available on 07968 711 534 or via www.westbridgfordoperaticsociety.co.uk