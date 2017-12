Motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 after an accident.

Police were called to the junction 28 southbound sliproad at 3.20pm after reports that a car had left the carriageway and gone up an embankment.

The driver is not badly injured but there is debris on the road that must be cleared and traffic is backing up.

Police are investigating whether any other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting reference 479 of December 12.