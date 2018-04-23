Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust appoint fundraiser for £60m project

The Derby & Sandiacre Canal Trust has appointed a dedicated fundraiser to drive its £60million plans to revive the Derby Canal.

Laura Wigg-Bailey will work with bodies such as the Heritage Lottery Fund, regeneration funds, grant foundations, commercial lenders, businesses and members of the public.

She said: “The plans are inspiring and exciting and I am confident that funding sources will recognise the cultural, economic and social benefits of bringing the canal back to life.”

The project would restore 12.5 miled of canal to connect the Trent and Mersey and Erewash Canals with Derby city centre.

Trust chairman Chris Madge said: “Laura’s appointment will demonstrate to potential funders that we serious about making our vision a reality.”

For more details, see www.derbycanal.org.uk.