Derbyshire campaigner Wendy Watson undergoes brain surgery

An inspirational breast cancer campaigner is recovering after undergoing brain surgery.

Wendy Watson, of Over Haddon, near Bakewell, had a tumour removed from her head on Monday.

Her daughter Becky Measures said this afternoon: "She is doing really well - it's such a relief.

"The support she has received has been incredible and we'd like to thank everyone for their kind words and support."

At the age of 37 in 1992, Wendy became Britain's first woman to have both breasts removed in a desperate bid to halt the disease which had devastated three generations of her family.

She knew of nine relatives who had breast cancer.

Inspirational Wendy founded the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline following her experiences in 1996 and to date the charity has helped thousands of women.

The helpline, which runs all day, every day, supports those worried about their family history and provides full information on all the options currently available and referrals where appropriate.

Commenting on Facebook, Andrea Sheedy described Wendy as 'the most selfless lady ever'.

She said: "Even if you don't know Wendy, please remember this wonderful lady in your prayers."

Anne Hill commented: "Get well soon, Wendy. Such a wonderful ambassador. Rest and be spoiled."

Jaqueline Lang said: "This lady is a legend. She has helped so many women going through breast surgery - myself included."

Dionne Masters added: "She's an absolute legend who has helped an immeasurable amount of people - most of whom she will never even meet - at some of the darkest times of their lives. I'm so pleased she is on the mend."

