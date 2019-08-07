Derbyshire construction firms fined after director blown off roof

Two Derbyshire construction firms have been fined a total of more than £350,000 after a man was seriously injured after he was blown off a roof by a gust of wind

The companies and another from Nottinghamshire have been fined after the director of one of the firms received serious injuries after falling 11 metres when a gust of wind blew him off a roof.

The three firms, Bowmer and Kirkland Ltd, Advance Roofing Ltd and JKW Roofing were working on the roof of the new three storey teaching block of Abbotsfield School for Boys in Hillingdon.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how on February 23 2017 Storm Doris was moving across the UK bringing gusts of wind up to 94 mph.

Because of the winds there were numerous warnings on site and many activities had been suspended. The roof works continued however, until the early afternoon when a gust of wind

blew JKW Roofing company director John Whitham, 52, off the roof, along with freestanding A-frame barriers and stacks of insulation. Mr Whitham sustained severe injuries to his pelvis, vertebrae and tibia, from which he continues to suffer.

Bowmer and Kirkland were the principal contractor on the project. Advanced Roofing were contracted to carry out the roofing works on the project and had sub-contracted the substantive

roofing works on the main building to JKW Roofing while using its own workers on other areas.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found all three contractors had failed to ensure that a suitable and sufficient system to assess the effects of high wind when

working at height was being followed. The companies had taken an informal approach to assessing weather conditions which was not in line with industry standards.

Bowmer and Kirkland Limited, of High Edge Court Street, Belper, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and were fined £350,000 and ordered to pay £6,190.28 in costs.

Advanced Roofing Limited, of Littlewell Lane,Stanton-By-Dale, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and were fined £29,300 and ordered to pay £6,187.88 in costs.

J.K.W. Roofing Services Limited, of Gedling Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and received 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £6,159.48 in costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Gabriella Dimitrov said: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to the workers in the safe system of working. If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the life changing injuries sustained by Mr Whitham could have been prevented.”

Health and Safety Director, Mark Blundy said "Bowner and Kirkland has a responsible approach to health and safety leadership and takes this matter extremely seriously. We very much regret Mr. Whitham was injured and wish him well in his continued recovery."