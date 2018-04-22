Derbyshire County Council campaign highlights risk of falls for older people

Derbyshire County Council and partners including Age UK and the NHS have launched the Reduce Hospital Footfall campaign to help protect older people from falls and ease pressure on healthcare services.

One in three people aged 65 and over will experience a fall each year and one in 20 falls result in serious injuries.

Councilllor Carol Hart has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the risk of falling faced by older people.

Councillor Carol Hart said: “Preventable falls can cause people serious injuries and, in many cases, hospital admissions.”

The campaign is aimed at anyone who works with, or comes into contact with, older people.

They are being encouraged to ask older people about how they are feeling, and talk about aging well; assess a person’s risk of falling based on their medical history, if they appear unsteady or take more than four prescription medicines; and act immediately to remove any clutter, loose rugs or poorly-fitting footwear.

Coun Hart said: “We want to make sure that everyone is aware of the risk factors that can lead to unnecessary falls as well as promoting the ‘Ask, assess, act’ message.”

n Find out more at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/falls or call 01773 766922.